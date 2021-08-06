Heatwaves, droughts, and fires are becoming more common in the Mediterranean, according to a draft UN report.

According to a draft United Nations assessment seen exclusively by AFP, the Mediterranean will be affected by increasingly severe heatwaves, droughts, and fires, which will be exacerbated by rising temperatures, according to a draft UN report that says the region is a “climate change hotspot.”

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, which will be released next year, details the future effects of carbon pollution on the region, which has been sweltering in above-average temperatures this week while Greece and Turkey battle record-breaking fires.

More than half a billion people in the Mediterranean face “highly interrelated climatic threats,” according to a chapter dedicated to the region in a draft of the IPCC’s Working Group II report on climate impacts, planned for official release in February 2022.

“Sea-level rise-associated risks, terrestrial and marine biodiversity losses, risks related to drought, wildfire, water cycle modifications, threatened food production, heat-related health risks in both urban and rural communities, and altered disease vectors” are among the dire predictions.

Temperatures in the Mediterranean are expected to climb faster than the global average in the coming decades, posing a threat to the region’s critical agriculture, fisheries, and tourism sectors, according to the draft.

It predicts that tens of millions more people will be at risk of water shortages, coastal floods, and potentially lethal high temperatures.

According to the draft, depending on how soon mankind reduces greenhouse gas emissions, rain-fed agriculture output in some Mediterranean regions might drop by 64 percent.

According to the report, high or very high water stress affects 71 percent of the Middle East and North Africa’s GDP, as well as 61 percent of the population.

If the Earth’s average surface temperature rises two degrees Celsius over preindustrial levels, the burned area of forests in Mediterranean Europe is expected to rise by up to 87 percent, and up to 187 percent in a three-degree-warmer scenario.

So far, global warming has warmed the world by 1.1 degrees Celsius.

While the Mediterranean is not expected to be the region of the globe most affected by rising temperatures, the IPCC draft designates it as a “climate change hotspot.”

Only a scenario in which global warming is limited to below 2 degrees Celsius – the core target of the 2015 Paris Agreement – “is likely to maintain coastal settlements, cultural heritage sites, land and ocean ecosystems in a viable state in most parts of the (Mediterranean) basin,” according to the most comprehensive assessment of climate impacts ever assembled.

