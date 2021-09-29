Have You Ever Had A ‘Vanishing Twin’? A new study sheds light on the mystery of identical twins.

While some people may be unaware that they had an identical twin while still in the womb, a group of researchers has developed a test to detect whether or not they had a “vanishing twin.”

The findings shed information on the still-unsolved origins of identical twins.

Identical twinning occurs at a rate of four per thousand births, according to the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (VU). Identical twins, also known as monozygotic twins (MZ), are created when a fertilized egg, called a zygote, separates into two embryos during development. However, the actual mechanics behind this have remained a mystery.

“Overall, up to 12% of human pregnancies may begin as multiple pregnancies, but only 2% of these carry to term, resulting in a vanishing twin (the contribution of MZ and dizygotic multiples to these figures is unknown),” stated the authors of a new study published Tuesday in Nature Communications.

Examining the epigenome

The epigenome, or the components surrounding DNA’s building blocks that regulate how genes are expressed and tuned, was the focus of the study. These epigenetic markers are not part of the DNA but are “dotted” across the genome.

“A good parallel is how holding the shift key on a keyboard causes the letter ‘a’ to become a capitalized ‘A,’ allowing for more control over how each letter or number on the keyboard is displayed,” VU stated. “In the same way that pressing the shift key regulates which genes are ‘on’ and which genes are ‘off,’ DNA methylation controls which genes are ‘on’ and which genes are ‘off’ in each cell of the body.”

6,000 adult twins from the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, and Australia were studied. Instead of comparing identical twins to non-twins, they utilized fraternal twins (dizygotic twins or DZ) as the control group to rule out any effects from the “unique prenatal state.”

They examined the level of methylation at over 400,000 locations in the DNA and discovered that identical twins have a “distinctive” epigenetic fingerprint. In 834 sites, identical twins had varying levels of DNA methylation.

The researchers found that MZ twin correlations of the methylation level of the 834 sites were almost three times greater than DZ twin correlations.

Do you have a twin who has vanished?

Dr. Jenny van, the study’s primary author, explained, “These sites in the DNA are engaged in roles in early embryonic development.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.