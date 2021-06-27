‘Has to Be Seen to Be Believed,’ says Python discovered under toilet seat lid at home.

This week, a professional snake catcher was dispatched to an Australian property after a resident discovered a python hiding within their toilet.

Tableland Snake Catchers, a wildlife removal and relocation firm situated in Queensland, Australia, is run by Wolf Brown.

Brown said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he doesn’t generally post images of clients’ homes, but felt forced to do so this time because “this needs to be seen to be believed.”

Brown said he anticipated he’d discover a snake on the bathroom floor when he originally received a call about a snake in a customer’s toilet earlier that day.

When he arrived, however, he discovered a “nearly two meter long” female jungle carpet python hidden within the toilet bowl with the lid closed. “Imagine that surprise,” Brown remarked.

“Snake catcher,” he stated “We looked out the plumbing condition outside to identify an open inspection point after safely securing the snake. It was only a short distance to the restroom.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve run into this problem, but an open inspection port was a common occurrence.

“So, remember, lads and girls: ‘Keep everything nice and close the seat.’ And, most likely, turn on the light first!”

The post had been shared 130 times as of Thursday morning.

Jungle carpet pythons are brightly colored snakes that can reach lengths of over 2 meters (6.5 feet). Humans are not harmed by them.

Constricting their victim is how jungle carpet pythons kill. Their prey tends to be small mammals as well as birds, frogs, and lizards.

This is not the first time this month that Australian snake catchers have found pythons hanging out in unusual places.

On June 11, Queensland-based Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 posted a video to Facebook documenting how staff were called to relocate a carpet python that was hanging from a tree at the back of a cafĂ©.

In the comment section of the post, the group explained the snake was “scaring customers away” and that they had been called to safely relocate it.

The video shows how a snake catcher manages to. This is a brief summary.