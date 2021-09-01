Has Africa’s Big Cats Been Neglected By The Wildlife “Red List”?

According to conservation specialists, lions and cheetahs are closer to extinction than the official Red List of Threatened Species says, and rapid population declines may go unreported.

Africa’s most famous big cats are now classified as “vulnerable,” but with lion numbers approaching the threshold for a higher risk category and a fierce discussion over how many cheetahs are remaining in the wild, scientists are questioning if this is enough.

They argue that while a “uplisting” does not ensure protection, it would more appropriately reflect their grave status and potentially help them live in the wild, where they are now threatened by poaching and the pet trade.

The stone lions defending Beijing’s Forbidden City, the bronze lions at Admiral Nelson’s feet in Trafalgar Square, the constellation Leo, and the symbols of a slew of prominent European football clubs all witness to their cultural significance.

But, as apex predators, they are also lynchpins in their ecosystems, serving as the “big daddy holding a lot of things in place,” as South African conservationist Paul Funston puts it.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List has classed species on a scale of “least concern” and “near threatened” to “vulnerable,” “endangered,” “critically endangered,” and “extinct in the wild” for more than half a century.

In general, if a species loses at least half of its population in three generations, it is considered endangered.

The word “extinct” is the final halt on the road to oblivion.

Threatened status can result in national safeguards, international trade restrictions, and support from governments or non-governmental organizations.

Lions and cheetahs were both reclassified as “vulnerable” in 2014, and a Red List update at the IUCN meeting in Marseille on Friday is unlikely to modify their status.

However, other analysts believe the IUCN should go much further.

Sarah Durant, a cheetah expert and member of the IUCN’s cat specialist group, told AFP through Zoom that cheetahs should be listed as “endangered.”

Durant and another 50 conservation specialists presented that point in a peer-reviewed article after the 2014 evaluation, to which she contributed.

They stated that the IUCN’s one-size-fits-all criteria do not do justice to all species.

Over the course of three generations, or 15 years, the global population of cheetahs was projected to have decreased by nearly 30% to around 7,000.

To put it in context, the human-to-cheetah ratio on Earth is around one million to one.

The drop is steep, to say the least. Brief News from Washington Newsday.