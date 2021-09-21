Harvest Moon 2021 Photos from Around the World Show September’s Full Moon Rising

If they were lucky enough to have a clear patch of sky on Monday, September 20, skywatchers will have observed a full moon.

But it wasn’t just any full moon. Last night’s full moon was the Harvest Moon, which is the term given to the full moon that appears closest to the Northern Hemisphere’s autumn equinox.

Photographs of the moon were taken all around the world, and some were shared on social media. The Harvest Moon is visible above some swimmers at a beach in the United Kingdom in one of the photos below.

Another image shows the moon glowing orange behind New York City’s Statue of Liberty.

Another image, captured by an astrophotography enthusiast, shows the silvery Harvest Moon in sufficient detail to make out specific surface details, and may be seen here.

The moon is infamous for being difficult to photograph. Earlier in 2021, NASA provided photographic suggestions for the moon, including the use of a tripod whenever possible and the use of a fast shutter speed with a narrower aperture.

The Harvest Moon is similar to any other full moon in several aspects. Every month, there is a full moon, and each one has a unique traditional name that has been passed down through generations of cultures.

It isn’t necessarily any larger or brighter than usual. The size and hue of the moon can often be seen. This is a condensed version of the information.