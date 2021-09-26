Harry and Meghan Add Their Voices To A Global Concert For Climate Change and Vaccines.

On Saturday, a “once-in-a-generation” music event took place around the world, with a plethora of megastars taking the stage in New York for Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour concert series aimed at raising awareness about climate change, vaccine equality, and famine.

As the ceremony was streamed live from New York’s Central Park, Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, campaigned for Covid-19 vaccination availability to be considered “as a basic human right.”

The Duke of Sussex addressed the thousands-strong throng, saying, “The way you’re born shouldn’t limit your ability to thrive.”

Global Citizen, a non-profit organization, seeks to plant one billion trees, distribute two billion immunizations to the world’s poorest countries, and feed 41 million people on the verge of starvation.

Following performances by singer Alessia Cara and pop legend Cyndi Lauper, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dedicated a rendition of her song “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” to Afghan women.

Between the sets, funding announcements flooded in.

In a recorded statement, USAID Administrator Samantha Power said the US would “contribute more than $295 million to nations throughout the world to prevent famine and extreme starvation, combat gender-based violence, and address the grave humanitarian needs the Covid-19 pandemic is leaving in its wake.”

Before Cuban-American artist Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, and Burna Boy entered the stage, the Global Solidarity Fund announced $28 million for food, immunizations, and job training till 2022.

Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez, among others, were also scheduled to perform in Central Park.

The social media broadcast began with a pre-recorded performance by pop sensations BTS in Seoul, before moving on to Paris and Elton John.

In a bright green outfit, the “Rocketman” performed favorites including “Tiny Dancer” and “Your Song” in front of the Eiffel Tower.

“No one should be left behind,” the 74-year-old pop legend declared, despite having to cancel the rest of his tour dates this year due to a hip injury.

Ed Sheeran, Black Eyed Peas, and Stormzy were the headliners in Paris, while Stevie Wonder will perform in Los Angeles.

Priyanka Chopra, who hosted the live broadcast from Paris, said, “There has never been a bigger need for advocacy than right now.”

By signing up for the Global Citizen app and spreading its messages on social media, tens of thousands of people won tickets to the performances (which required vaccination proof or negative testing).

There were also pre-recorded performances.