Harris and Macron are attempting to mend ties between France and the United States.

Following a diplomatic storm sparked by a canceled Australian submarine deal, US Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on the necessity of “absolutely crucial” France-US ties on Wednesday.

In September, Macron was enraged when Australia rejected a proposal to acquire submarines from France in favor of nuclear-powered counterparts from the United States, a deal that had been secretly arranged.

Following weeks of unrest in Paris, Macron met with US Vice President Joe Biden in Rome on October 29.

“I must add, we had a great discussion with President Biden a few days ago in Rome, which set the way for the coming weeks, months, and, I must say, years,” Macron told Harris.

Macron hailed Harris warmly for her attendance for four days in Paris over a table at the Elysee Palace in the French capital, a long tour promoted as a fence-mending exercise in Washington.

“We both believe that we are at the start of a new age. For this age, our cooperation is vitally essential “Macron continued, his voice hoarse from a sore throat.

The final remark about “cooperation” reaffirmed France’s intention to collaborate closely with the US on a variety of topics, from climate change to the Indo-Pacific area, where China’s ascent is a source of mutual worry.

Officials in France have expressed their feelings of betrayal over the submarine sale, which has been dubbed a “stab in the back” and seen as a setback in efforts to repair ties following years of hostility under former President Donald Trump.

“I believe, and we share this belief, that we are at the start of a new era that will present us with many challenges as well as many opportunities,” Harris told Macron, adding that “in the past, when France and the United States have worked together on challenges and opportunities, we have always found great success.”

“Building on the fantastic chat you and President Biden had, I’m looking forward to the next few days where we’ll continue to work together and rekindle the focus on cooperation that we’ve always had,” Harris continued.

At his meeting with Macron last month, Biden attempted to make peace over the submarine disagreement, telling the French president that his government had been “clumsy” in securing the submarine deal with Australia in conjunction with Britain.

France has temporarily recalled its troops. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.