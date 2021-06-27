Hands-on with Apple AirTag Accessories: Which Should You Buy?

AirTag is a New Year’s resolve aide in the making, attempting to assist you in becoming more organized and never losing your keys again. The little, slick disc, however, still requires a way to be attached to the item you wish to track in its unprocessed state. I was able to get my hands on a few of the early AirTag accessories to check how they worked. In some cases, the AirTag case is more expensive than the $29 Apple AirTag. Is the cost of these accessories justified?

A key ring holder is currently the most popular accessory type. It seems like a no-brainer. The most intriguing AirTag accessories, on the other hand, will be the ones that aren’t expected. Nomad is making a sunglasses holder, for example, to keep track of pricey frames. Although many of these technologies aren’t yet available for purchase, this list will be updated as more become accessible.

If you have any remaining doubts regarding AirTag and how it works, check out my hands-on review of the tracking device.

Spigen Valentinus with Keychain Ring—$14.99 Cyrill Leather AirTag Case—$17.99 Belkin Secure Holder With Strap—$12.99 Belkin Secure Holder With Key Ring—$12.99 $35 for an Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring Loop Apple AirTag—$29 WaterField Designs AirTag Leather Keychain—$25 WaterField Designs AirTag Leather Luggage Tag—$49

The Belkin Secure Holder With Strap is the company’s most universal AirTag attachment. It has a nylon cord that can loop around different kinds of items. For example, it could be wrapped around the frame of a bike or a guitar case handle—things that a standard key ring couldn’t accommodate. It works just fine for keys, though, and I’ve used it for my mail key because it often gets misplaced. I’ve knocked this holder into the wall a few times, and it has never separated or come undone. The plastic doesn’t feel indestructible, but it has held together fine.

Belkin Secure Holder With Key Ring

Belkin Secure Holder With Key Ring

Similarly, this other Belkin Secure Holder is nearly identical but with a dedicated key ring instead of a loop. It feels the same in the hand as the company's other AirTag holder. Personally, if I were choosing between the two, I think I would buy the one with the strap. It's a little more versatile and.