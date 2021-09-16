Haiti Sinks Deeper Into Doom Due To Power Outage, Earthquake, And Crime

Haiti sank deeper into chaos and dread on Wednesday, a day after a prosecutor in Port-au-Prince was fired for requesting the prime minister’s indictment on suspicion of complicity in the killing of President Jovenel Moise.

Since an armed hit squad assassinated the president on July 7, the country has been rudderless and tormented by a mounting humanitarian and political crisis, which was only exacerbated by a catastrophic earthquake a month later.

Moise’s final political act was to designate Ariel Henry as Prime Minister and Head of Government. A confrontation had emerged between Henry and his former interim successor, Claude Joseph, even before the head of state’s funeral.

Tensions seemed to lessen as a result of international pressure, with legislators in Port-au-Prince unanimously asking that those guilty for the president’s assassination be brought to justice. Henry made a solemn promise to do so.

However, in the weeks that followed, the new premier failed to keep another promise: to establish an environment conducive to the holding of new elections.

Worse, Henry is now suspected of having telephone conversations with one of the prime suspects in the president’s assassination in the hours following the strike. Other than removing the prosecutor who made the accusations against him, Henry has pushed the accusation under the rug.

Since July 7, Haiti has been without a president, which has been a last blow to the country’s democracy. Since taking control in 2017, Moise has not held any elections, leaving Haiti with only ten elected officials.

In January 2020, members of parliament vacated their seats, leaving only a third of the Senate as the sole symbolic guarantor of legislative power. However, they lacked the power to legislate or regulate the acts of a government whose legitimacy was being questioned.

Moise, who has been chastised by the opposition for dictatorial overreach, has also undermined the judicial system by failing to appoint new justices to the judiciary’s upper echelons.

After denouncing an attempted coup, the late president illegally forced three Appeals Court judges to retire in February. The country’s highest court of justice is currently paralyzed due to a lack of members to convene.

Any interim control of Haiti is now adrift, with a hollowed-out political class.

Haiti demobilized its army in 1995 after scores of military coups, but Moise reactivated it in 2015. It still only has approximately 500 members, most of whom are engineers who are better equipped to deal with natural calamities than any foreign adversary.

The National Police Force’s ranks may be affected. Brief News from Washington Newsday.