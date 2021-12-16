Gynecologists React to the TikTok Debate about ‘Front-to-Back’ Vagina-Wiping.

Gynecologists have spoken in on a hotly debated topic in women’s health that has gone popular on TikTok.

The dispute centered on whether girls and women should wipe their vaginal tissues front-to-back or back-to-front after using the restroom.

After a user made a popular video asking, “I know we’re meant to wipe front-to-back, but how the **** do you do it?” TikTok members began a conversation on the matter.

Before it was made private, the video had been viewed over a million times and received comments from others who indicated they felt the same way.

One user responded with a video of their own, which has been viewed millions of times and in which they describe how difficult it is to wipe from front to back, claiming that “our anatomy is literally not meant to do it.”

Experts in female genitalia, however, told The Washington Newsday that the direction in which one wipes makes a difference, and that wiping back-to-front could cause sanitary concerns.

Dr. Sara Twogood, a board-certified OB-GYN in Los Angeles and co-founder of Female Health Education, stated, “Yes, it counts.” “Vulva wipes should be done from front to back.” She added that wiping back-to-front can transmit bacteria like E Coli from the anus to the vagina and urethra, resulting in a urinary tract infection (UTI).

Dr. Leila Frodsham, consultant gynaecologist and spokesman for the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, adding that the vagina has its own delicate balance of bacteria that helps it prevent illnesses like thrush and bacterial vaginosis.

It can be problematic when an unfamiliar bacteria is involved.

Front-to-back wiping “It’s one approach to limit the possibility of germs from the anus entering the vaginal or bladder through the urethra,” she said, adding that this could lead to an unpleasant UTI that may require antibiotic therapy.

"In female external genitalia anatomy, there are three openings that are rather close together: at the front, in the middle, and at the back," Twogood continued.