Guatemalan migration is fueled by climate change.

As his 17-year-old son left the family home in Guatemala and proceeded on the risky voyage to the United States as an illegal migrant, Lazaro Yat watched helplessly.

Cardamom crops were ravaged by two major hurricanes that slammed the north of the Central American country in 2020, leaving thousands of indigenous people homeless.

“Everyone suffered since their crops were flooded,” Yat told AFP from Cerro Azul, a little community of only 500 people at the foot of the mountains in the Quiche province.

Hurricanes Eta and Iota wreaked havoc on the region in October and November 2020, killing 200 people and causing widespread devastation across Central America.

Climate change, according to experts, is causing increasingly severe weather events.

The banks of the Azul river, which passes through the village, burst a year ago, flooding streets, homes, crops, and pastures.

The enormous green cardamom fields were buried for four months, leaving behind rotting plants and infertile soil when the waters withdrew.

According to Yat, a 42-year-old Mayan Q’eqchi, the ground will heal, but cardamom takes three to four years to give fruit.

He now makes a living by planting corn on slopes that were untouched by the floodwaters.

Oscar, the eldest of Yat’s four kids who used to assist him in the fields, was one of many young people who couldn’t wait and instead headed out on the 120-kilometer journey to the Mexican border, hoping to go on to the United States.

“Some individuals migrated north (towards the United States) because they couldn’t survive here,” Yat explained.

Oscar is one of the most well-known “We both went for the same reason: we’re out of options. We were hesitant to send him, but he insisted… And there was nothing we could do.” The adolescent embarked on a perilous voyage in February, during which many migrants are murdered, kidnapped, tortured, or exploited.

He was able to reach the Mexican border two months later. He is now 18 years old and works as a baker in Massachusetts.

However, he sends “very little” money home because he is still repaying the people-trafficker (also known as a coyote) who assisted him in entering the United States.

Oscar’s adolescent cousins also left.

According to a survey by the International Organization for Migration, they are among more than a million Central Americans who have been displaced by the effects of Eta and Iota.

Natural disasters caused by global warming, according to Alex Guerra, director of Guatemala’s institute of climate change inquiry, are becoming a significant “trigger” for migration. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.