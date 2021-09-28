Grind Fuel and Push Active by Skullcandy Review: Voice Is the Game

“Hey Skullcandy” is not a sentence I want to use in public. It’s what the business is asking users of these wireless earphones to do if they want to control their media without using their hands.

Skullcandy’s unique Skull-iQ technology is responsible for the voice instructions. Consumers want to be able to use hands-free controls to skip tracks or even answer calls, according to the business. Skull-two iQ’s earbud types are otherwise quite basic and forgettable. Nonetheless, with a low price and a lengthy battery life, there may be something here for trail riders and runners.

TL;DR

Pros:

Price points that are reasonable Long-lasting battery Voice commands that do not require the use of one’s hands

Cons:

Trigger phrase: “Hey Skullcandy” For voice commands, you’ll need a phone nearby. The default sound quality is poor.

Skullcandy is where you can get it.

Earbuds with Active Push

I considered the Push Active to be the more fascinating of the two models. These contain ear hooks and tactile button controls and are more fitness-oriented. Putting these Bluetooth earphones through a slew of hot, humid runs showed a lot about their capabilities: they’re usually decent, but not all of them are.

The hooks are made of malleable rubber rather than rigid plastic, as they appear to be. Despite their appearance, the section that hooks over the back of the ear barely touched either of my ears for me. The Push Active earphones are comfortable even when the hooks are barely touching my ears. The hooks are functional without becoming obnoxious.

I was tapping the exterior of the earphones for media controls at first, forgetting that there was a specific button on each side to do so. When I’m running, I’d much rather have a button for more precise track skipping, pausing, and/or playing audio.

I really liked how the Push Active worked after the first week of use and multiple 5K distance runs. The sound quality is a touch hollower and treblier than other earbuds in this price range, but they worked fine.

However, the second week using the earbuds raised some issues. During a 6-mile run, the audio in the left earpiece became staticky and finally stopped off completely. The problem was not solved by putting it back in the charging case. It seemed to have perished for the last time. I acquired a new set and haven’t had any problems. This is a condensed version of the information.