Grilling with the Weber Spirit SX-315 is no longer a guessing game.

Grilling usually entails a lot of guesswork and monitoring. If you’re a casual griller, you’ll be curious about how long your steak, poultry, or other foods will take to cook.

With temperature sensors and app connections, the Weber Spirit SX-315 overcomes some of the most common grilling issues, allowing it to provide the perfect dinner.

A smart Weber grill will set you back $200, but testing has shown that it is well worth the investment to avoid overcooking food and being tethered to the grill while cooking.

To begin my experiment, I purchased filet mignon and asparagus and set out to complete a difficult task: creating the perfect steak for my girlfriend, who is a steak connoisseur.

I grilled the ideal rare steak, including resting time, on the first try using the temperature probe, grill temperature, and Weber Connect app.

The Weber Spirit SX-315 smart barbecue costs $849.99 and can be found from Weber, Ace Hardware, Amazon, BBQGuys, and Home Depot.

Design and Setup

The Weber Spirit SX-315 is a simple grill to assemble and set up. Because of the sophisticated design of this grill, you will need to run a few wires while putting it together, but nothing is too difficult.

I put it together in a few hours, mostly by myself. A second person should assist you with a few tasks, like as lifting a part into place or holding a part while you screw things together. You should have no trouble putting the grill together if you’ve done it previously or can follow instructions.

The design is attractive, with ample space for construction and the installation of a propane tank. The majority of the smart grill components are split into two sections, one under the grill and the other on the right shelf.

While grilling, the two shelves are ideal for storing food or seasonings. On one shelf, there are also hooks for holding utensils. I wish there was some under-grill storage, but most gas barbecues have this constraint.

I linked the grill to my phone and home Wi-Fi after putting it together, and then installed the most recent update to the grill system. The time it takes will depend on how fast your internet is.