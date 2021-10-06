Greta For Nobel Peace Prize? Press Freedom, Belarus Opposition, Or Greta For Nobel Peace Prize?

When the Nobel Peace Prize is announced on Friday, media watchdogs, Belarus opposition leaders, and climate campaigners like Greta Thunberg are expected to be among the nominees.

The renowned peace prize, the centerpiece of the Nobel season, often sparks a frenzy of anticipation.

Predicting the winner, on the other hand, is a gigantic guessing game.

There is no public shortlist, and the number of nominations – 329 this year – is all that is known. The identities of the nominees are also kept hidden for 50 years.

The coveted award’s image has taken a knock in recent years as one of its previous laureates, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, became entangled in a conflict.

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi, for example, has been accused of defending the killing of Rohingya Muslims.

Experts believe that peace processes around the world have made little progress this year.

As a result, media watchdogs Reporters Without Borders, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), or the International Fact-Checking Network (to which AFP belongs), as well as anti-corruption champion Transparency International, have been recommended as possible Nobel laureates.

According to Henrik Urdal, the chairman of the Oslo Peace Research Institute, the independent media is “both contributing directly to holding governments and movements accountable” and battling the “increasing challenge (presented by) fake news and misinformation.”

The nonviolent opposition in Belarus, which has criticized the August 2020 election result that granted strongman President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term, has also been named as a prospective winner.

After her activist husband was imprisoned, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya became the major opposition candidate and is now spearheading the nonviolent opposition from her exile in Lithuania.

The 39-year-old might win on her own or with Maria Kolesnikova and Veronika Tsepkalo, two other opposition leaders.

“It would be a powerful message highlighting the role of women, democracy, and nonviolence all at the same time,” said Peter Wallensteen, a Swedish professor and conflict researcher.

As Nobel historian Asle Sveen pointed out, awarding Svetlana a prize would be “indirectly like criticism of Putin,” because Russia is the Belarus regime’s biggest patron.

Sveen, on the other hand, said he would bet more on Greta Thunberg, a young Swedish climate activist.

Just weeks before the big COP26 climate meeting in Glasgow, and two months after the UN’s gloomy climate report, honoring effort to safeguard the climate would send a significant statement.

On Tuesday, the Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded for work on climate models.

“At the time, that is the most essential issue,” Sveen remarked.

