Greens’ hopes are dashed, but they gain new clout with the German vote.

It should have been the German Greens’ year, with rising concerns about global warming, fatal floods connected to climate change, and a new political environment as Angela Merkel steps down.

After commencing their general election campaign in the spring with Annalena Baerbock, a young, dynamic candidate, the sky seemed to be the limit – perhaps even taking the chancellery.

Despite the fact that Germany has never seen an election campaign so focused on the climate problem, the party appears to be heading for a third-place finish behind Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats and the center-left Social Democrats.

Baerbock, 40, has a strong following among young voters, and her party might nearly double its 8.9% vote share from four years ago, allowing it to play a major kingmaker role in the coalition talks.

By early July, the Greens’ initial lead had evaporated due to a number of crucial errors by Baerbock, as well as a somewhat more tepid enthusiasm for change among Germans than had been imagined.

It was never able to recover.

In a recent cover story on Baerbock’s “catastrophic mistakes,” Der Spiegel noted, “It was a historic chance for the Greens.”

“The Greens stand for the big issue of our day like no other party, but it doesn’t mean they’ll win majorities. They require a larger base.”

When Baerbock announced her candidacy in April, she piqued Germans’ interest, and her promise of a fresh start after 16 years of Merkel propelled the party to the top of the polls.

She stated at the time, “No, I was never chancellor and never a minister.” “I’m running for renewal; others want to keep things the same.”

However, even her co-party leader, Robert Habeck, confessed last week that the Greens had been compelled to decrease their goals.

“Of course, the distance to the chancellery has grown rather large,” he told Die Welt.

“We noticed that our political opponents were uninterested in change and were repeating things like, ‘Yes, yes, climate protection is good, but it shouldn’t be too expensive.’ Without realizing that not safeguarding the environment is the most costly option.”

He claimed that the Greens’ opponents “want to keep the Merkel period alive in the campaign as shamelessly and complacently as possible.”

Critics portrayed the Greens as a “prohibition party” that would raise the cost of gasoline, electricity, and airline tickets.

The party has proposed that coal power be phased out by 2030, rather than the present 2038 deadline.