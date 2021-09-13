Greenpeace’s Chief says there’s not much to celebrate after 50 years of activism.

Greenpeace’s leader warned that the environmental organization still has a long way to go on the climate problem before it can genuinely celebrate half a century after a small group of rebels founded it.

Greenpeace was founded on September 15, 1971, when a boat bearing the same name attempted to disrupt a US nuclear test. Since then, the organization has grown to become one of the world’s most well-known action groups thanks to its attention-getting antics.

However, Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International, told AFP that the organization’s 50th anniversary will be a low-key celebration.

“Right now, there isn’t much to rejoice about. Morgan said in an interview at the group’s headquarters in a modest office building on the outskirts of Amsterdam that “we are in a climate emergency.”

Morgan expressed her “great concern” that the world’s response at the key COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in October will fall short.

“Everything we’ve accomplished over the last 50 years must now be brought together and applied to bringing about total dramatic and deep transformation. “The clock is ticking.”

With that initial cruise from the Canadian port of Vancouver, Greenpeace’s quest began idealistically, if unsuccessfully. The police intervened in the attempt by the boat “Greenpeace” to stop a nuclear test off the coast of Alaska.

Since then, the organization has worked to eliminate commercial whaling, target fossil fuel companies, prevent hazardous dumping, and safeguard Antarctica, according to Morgan.

Morgan believes Greenpeace’s essential beliefs remain the same today, surrounded by mementos from the organization’s past, including colorful campaign posters and a ship’s door knocked in by Russian officials in 2013.

“Greenpeace began as an idea that individuals could change the world with an idea and a little hope,” Morgan, who took over as the organization’s president in 2016, explained.

“I believe Greenpeace has accomplished very extraordinary things over the last 50 years.”

Among the achievements, there has also been sorrow.

Greenpeace’s flagship vessel, the “Rainbow Warrior,” was bombed by the French secret service while docked in Auckland, New Zealand, in 1985, killing Portuguese photojournalist Fernando Pereira.

Greenpeace activists “remember that anniversary every year,” and the organization continues to be suspicious of governments, with activists in Brazil, Indonesia, and China in particular fearing personal danger.

Greenpeace has grown rapidly since its inception, presently employing more than 3,500 people in 55 countries, making it nearly as large as some of the global corporations it opposes.

Despite the advent of younger rivals such as, Morgan argued that the group was still "radical."