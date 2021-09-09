Greenpeace claims that the UK reneged on its climate pledge in order to secure a trade deal with Australia.

Greenpeace has accused the British government of lying to the public after released emails revealed that the administration was reneging on climate commitments in order to secure a trade deal with Australia.

According to Greenpeace UK, senior ministers Liz Truss, David Frost, and Kwasi Kwarteng “are listed as agreeing to eliminate references to the temperature commitments in the Paris Agreement on climate change in order to get the Australian trade deal ‘over the line’,” according to the letter.

The government responded by stating that it “would not sign trade deals that jeopardize our high environmental regulations.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised environmental NGOs that any agreement with Australia would “include a chapter on trade and environment that not only reaffirms commitments to multilateral environmental agreements, including the Paris Agreement, but also commits both parties to collaborate on climate and environmental issues.”

“Details from the released email reveal that what Boris Johnson said in that letter was a lie,” Greenpeace stated.

“The reality of the administration’s plans to bulldoze over the Paris Agreement temperature obligations… fundamentally undermines trust in the government as host of the upcoming UN climate summit, COP26,” the statement continued.

The 12-day event, which will take place in Glasgow in November, is seen as a critical step in global movement to set new carbon limits in order to avoid catastrophic climate change.

Australia, on the other hand, has declined to embrace a net-zero emissions objective and continues to be one of the world’s major exporters of fossil fuels.

All of the deals the UK government was pursuing “have committed to securing provisions that will help trade in low carbon goods and services, support research and development, innovation in green sectors, and maintain our right to regulate in pursuit of decarbonisation,” according to the UK government.

While not directly addressing the climate claims, Australia’s trade minister, Dan Tehan, said the UK-Australia free trade agreement would “include provisions relating to a range of environmental matters.”

He stated in a statement that all of Australia’s free trade agreements should focus on international cooperation and meeting existing multilateral environmental commitments.

Tehan went on to say that the two countries have decided to collaborate on research and development in areas including clean hydrogen, compact modular reactors, and carbon capture technologies in order to reduce emissions.

Following London’s split from Brussels, the UK announced a large free trade agreement with Australia in June, following similar agreements with Japan and the European Union.

The agreement removes duties on UK exports to Australia as well as imports of Australian goods such as cars.