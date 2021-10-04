Greenpeace Boats Block a Shell Refinery in the Netherlands.

On Monday, dozens of Greenpeace activists used boats to block a Shell oil refinery in the Dutch port of Rotterdam in protest of fossil fuel advertising.

According to AFP journalists, environmental activists deployed a sailing ship, kayaks, and rubber dinghies to block the refinery’s entrance.

According to Greenpeace, Dutch police detained 17 activists and removed a group of demonstrators who had climbed atop an oil tank.

Greenpeace and 20 other organizations have started a petition urging the EU to prohibit fossil fuel businesses from advertising and sponsoring events.

Silvia Pastorelli, one of the protest’s main organizers, told AFP, “The action is to draw a light on the necessity to outlaw fossil fuel marketing and sponsorship.”

“We’re doing it against Shell because they’re one of the worst Greenwashers out there.”

The protest began when Greenpeace’s yacht, Beluga II, anchored in front of the entrances to multiple refineries, including one owned by the Anglo-Dutch oil company Royal Dutch Shell.

Activist Chaja Merk said, “I grew up reading signs about how cigarettes destroy you, yet I never saw such warnings in petrol stations or fuel tanks.”

“It scares me that airlines and car companies sponsor my favorite sports and museums.”

The COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, is less than a month away, according to Greenpeace International’s Jennifer Morgan.

But, she continued, “Europe is buzzing with ideas on how to enhance fossil gas production, which would lock us into higher emissions at a time when we need to escape this dependence.”

Shell and the Dutch police both declined to comment right away.