Greenland Glaciers Have Changed Dramatically In Just 21 Years, According To Satellite Images.

Satellite photos of a section of Greenland reveal the area’s glaciers have changed dramatically in just two decades, emphasizing the impact of rising temperatures.

NASA Earth Observatory posted two satellite pictures of northwest Greenland in Melville Bay as its image of the day on Nov. 8. Both natural-color photographs depict a 50-mile (80-kilometer) length of the shoreline area recorded by satellites, covering the Kjer Glacier and the Hayes Glacier. However, one is from September 3, 2000, and the other is from September 21, 2021, which is 21 years later.

Some of the rocky outcrops that help stem the “oceanward flow” of the ice can still be seen in the image from 2000, which was acquired by the Enhanced Thematic Mapper Plus (ETM+) sensor on the Landsat 7 satellite.

These outcrops have become “free-standing islands” in the 2021 image acquired by the Landsat 8 satellite’s Operational Land Imager (OLI) sensor.

Meanwhile, the ice is seen strewn about and streaming into the sea.

Both Kjer and Hayes, according to the agency, are outlet glaciers, or a form of valley glacier through which an inland ice sheet or ice cap can flow. In 2012, the Kjer Glacier’s floating ice shelf disintegrated. The satellite image shows that by 2021, the boulders that originally hindered the flow into the ocean have been replaced by “open water with a mixture of sea ice and icebergs, or mélang és.”

“Now that the glacier’s inland ice has lost contact with the rocks, it can flow even faster toward the ocean,” the agency added.

According to NASA Earth Observatory, “Kjer is experiencing a nearly four-fold increase in ice flow due to the collapse of its floating ice shelf, likely due to melting by warmer ocean waters.” Alex Gardner, a snow and ice scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said, “Kjer is experiencing a nearly four-fold increase in ice flow due to the collapse of its floating ice shelf, likely due to melting by warmer ocean waters.” “This has resulted in higher ice inputs to the ocean, which is hastening sea level rise.” The Greenland Ice Sheet used to accumulate as much ice as it lost around the 1970s, according to the agency. However, by the mid-1990s, ice loss had accelerated, and the Ice Sheet could no longer maintain this equilibrium.

This is because, as temperatures rise, glaciers melt quicker than they can collect new snow, according to NASA. When they do, the water flows into the ocean, contributing to the rising of sea levels.

Greenland shed around 280 gigatons of ice per year between 2002 and 2021, according to the report.