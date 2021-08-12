Greece is in the midst of a ‘ecological disaster’ due to raging wildfires.

Hundreds of firefighters battled new flare-ups in wildfire-ravaged areas of Greece on Thursday, where July infernos have caused the country’s “biggest ecological calamity in decades,” according to the prime minister.

After two weeks of destructive fires, rain overnight in some parts and lowering temperatures looked to have alleviated the situation, and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis declared, “We can be more optimistic today” than previous days.

The country’s worst wildfire damage since 2007, according to the European Forest Fire Information System, has been caused by Greece’s most severe heatwave in decades, which has fueled blazes that have scorched more than 100,000 hectares of forests and farms.

The fires have killed three people, left hundreds homeless, prompted thousands to evacuate, and wreaked havoc on the economy and ecology.

Greece is one of a handful of Mediterranean countries that has experienced a devastating fire season, which authorities have blamed on climate change.

On Thursday, Mitsotakis called the “mega flames” Greece’s “biggest ecological calamity in decades.”

“The climate crisis has arrived… and it tells us that everything has to change,” he told reporters, citing other devastating fires in Turkey, Italy, and Algeria as examples.

Despite the efforts of firefighters, volunteers, and townspeople, dozens of homes and businesses were destroyed, according to the prime minister.

According to Mitsotakis, 150 homes have been destroyed in greater Athens in the previous week, and the count on the island of Evia, which accounts for more than half of the area burned nationwide, is still underway.

“The fire fronts are still active” on Evia and in the Arcadia region of the Peloponnese peninsula, a fire service spokesman told AFP on Thursday, adding that “fires are continually popping up” in both places.

858 firefighters, including reinforcements from Ukraine, Romania, and Serbia, were battling the flames in the north of Evia, where hundreds had been evacuated by boat.

A second fire broke out on Thursday morning in the industrial zone of Aspropyrgos, 20 kilometers (12 miles) northwest of Athens, causing additional anxiety in the city.

The flames had approached the gates of Athens at the height of the inferno in early August, covering the city’s four million inhabitants’ sky with grey smoke.

However, after weeks of searing temperatures frequently exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), Thursday’s prediction was for a cooler 33 degrees Celsius.

The mayor of Evia, Stathis Koulis, claimed that the decreasing temperatures and nighttime rain in Evia, the Peloponnese, and central Greece had helped to ameliorate the situation. Brief News from Washington Newsday.