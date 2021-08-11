Greece Counts Cost As Firefighters Battle Flare-ups

Nearly 900 firefighters were slowly bringing a wildfire under control that has raged for nine days on the Greek island of Evia, authorities said Wednesday, while fresh forces were deployed to fight a massive blaze on the Peloponnese peninsula.

“I think we can say that the fire fronts are slowly coming under control,” Yiannis Kontzias, mayor of Istiaia on Evia, told state TV ERT.

But the battle was far from won, with sudden flare-ups an ever present danger owing to bone-dry conditions on the ground.

The wildfires in Greece have scorched their way through thousands of hectares, leaving three dead, hundreds homeless, causing incalculable damage and capsizing the critical tourism season.

Those staying behind have been without running water and electricity, sometimes for days on end.

The fires have been fanned by the country’s worst heatwave in decades and the authorities have pointed the finger at climate change, which experts say increases the intensity and frequency of such extreme weather events.

Algeria has meanwhile become the latest Mediterranean country to be hit by devastating wildfires this summer, with the death toll there rising to 65 on Wednesday.

Eight people were killed in blazes in Turkey earlier in the month.

The fire situation in Greece was most precarious on Wednesday in the mountainous and forested Peloponnese region of Gortynia.

Christos Lambropoulos, deputy governor for the broader Arcadia region, said efforts were concentrated on keeping the fire from reaching the area’s tallest mountain, Mount Mainalo.

“We estimate the front is over 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) long,” he told Skai TV.

“It’s a very thick forest with many communities,” he said.

Forces in Gortynia were beefed up Wednesday to nearly 600 firefighters including crews from the Czech Republic, Britain, France and Germany.

Another 60 firemen were tackling a smaller fire in Laconia, in the southeastern Peloponnese, the fire department said.

A huge multinational force of nearly 900 firefighters has meanwhile been deployed to back fire crews on the Greek island of Evia, where the town of Istiaia has been under threat for days.

It included Cypriots, Moldovans, Poles, Serbs, Slovaks, Romanians and Ukrainians. Serbian, Swedish and Swiss planes and helicopters were among a fleet of seven aircraft providing support.

“Yesterday, we saw the light of the sun for the first time in days,” Istiaia mayor Yiannis Kontzias told state TV ERT.

He was referring to giant smoke clouds that have choked residents and obstructed flights by water-bombing aircraft.

EU states and other countries have so far contributed 21 aircraft, 250 vehicles. Washington Newsday Brief News.