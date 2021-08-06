Greece and Turkey are battling fierce fires in the sweltering heat.

After a blistering week-long heatwave, Greece’s raging fires claimed their first death on Friday, as Turkey came under increasing pressure over its management of its own devastating wildfires.

Greece and Turkey have been fighting fires for the past week after being hit by the region’s worst heatwave in decades, a calamity that officials and academics have linked to climate change’s increased frequency and intensity of weather events.

According to a UN draft assessment seen by AFP, the Mediterranean region, which it labels a “climate change hotspot,” will be affected by more intense heatwaves, droughts, and fires as temperatures rise.

According to the health ministry, a 38-year-old man from Ippokrateio, a village north of Athens engulfed in flames, died in hospital on Friday after being struck by a fallen electric pole while riding a moped. He was the first death of the fires in Greece.

Eight people have been killed in Turkey, with scores more being hospitalized.

“Our country is in a very dangerous situation,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis declared late Thursday, putting six of the country’s 13 districts on high alert.

“We are dealing with unprecedented conditions as a result of a prolonged heat wave that has transformed the country into a tinderbox.”

A furious fire ripped over wide swaths of pine forest north of Athens, prompting still more village evacuations overnight and suffocating the Greek city with thick, choking smoke.

Firefighters were spotted standing on their vehicle in the dead of night in the little village of Afidnes, 30 kilometers (12 miles) north of the city, dousing flames that jumped high over them.

The fires had left a trail of destruction in the morning, with burned automobiles, trees, and buildings.

The fire scorched homes, businesses, and factories in adjacent Krioneri.

“The fire is out of control,” said Vassiliki Papapanagiotis, a local. “I don’t want to leave; this is where I’ve spent my entire life.”

As a precaution, a section of a highway between Athens and the country’s north has been shut down.

According to Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias, 56 of the 99 fires registered on Thursday were still burning.

The fire was being fought by at least 450 Greek firemen.

According to a French official, some 82 French firefighters — both military and civilian – arrived on Thursday evening.

A spokesman for the Greek firefighters told AFP that France and Sweden were planning to deploy two water-bombing planes each, while Romania was planning to send 112 firefighters and 23 vehicles, and Switzerland three helicopters.

Israel is also prepared to send a message.