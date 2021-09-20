Governments in the United Kingdom convene an emergency meeting to discuss rising gas prices.

On Monday, the UK government held an emergency conference with energy and consumer groups to discuss the country’s record gas prices, which are threatening households’ finances and the futures of providers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought to reassure the public about the risk of rising power bills this winter, as well as the possibility of more small British energy companies folding due to greater expenses.

Faced with a fast-changing situation, Britain’s Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng convened a roundtable discussion with representatives from the energy business and consumer organizations.

“People should be reassured in the sense that yes, there are a lot of short-term challenges not only in our nation… but throughout the world caused by gas supplies and shortages of all kinds,” Johnson said during a visit to the United States.

“We have to attempt to fix it as quickly as possible, make sure we have the materials we need, and make sure we don’t let the firms we rely on fail. We’ll have to do everything we can,” he said, according to British media.

Natural gas prices in the United Kingdom have reached new highs, owing to a fire that knocked out a critical link between the country’s power grid and France.

As economies reopen following pandemic lockdowns, wholesale gas prices have risen by 70% since August, contributing to already high inflation.

Since January, market prices have increased by 203 percent.

In recent years, a slew of new energy companies have flooded the UK market, stealing substantial numbers of customers from big giants like British Gas.

However, Peter McGirr, CEO of small energy provider Green, said on Monday that “the outlook is looking dismal.”

“We simply don’t have the financial resources to keep going through this crisis.” I believe that all suppliers are feeling the strain, but some of them just have deeper pockets to weather the storm.”

McGirr warned that without government backing, “it’s unlikely we’ll make it through the winter.”

Parts of Europe are facing an energy crisis due to a lack of atmospheric wind for turbine sites, as well as continued nuclear outages and climate-conscious governments closing coal mines.

Russia claims that its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany, which was recently finished, will alleviate any winter gas shortages.

The US administration and EU ally Ukraine, on the other hand, are staunch opponents of the Kremlin-backed proposal.