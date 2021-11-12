Governments face ‘trillions’ in climate litigation over fossil fuels.

According to data cited by activists, governments that pass climate legislation risk being sued for trillions of dollars by fossil fuel companies demanding compensation for lost revenue and stranded assets.

More ambitious climate action from world leaders, according to energy experts, will considerably boost the usage of a tribunal mechanism that has already awarded billions to heavy industry.

Investor arbitration clauses, also known as investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS), are included in trade agreements such as the Energy Charter Treaty and NAFTA, and allow foreign businesses to sue governments over activities that they claim have harmed their profits or investments.

Campaigners claim that as governments accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels, energy companies are increasingly turning to this type of arbitration to recoup expenditures.

Global Justice Now trade campaigner Jean Blaylock told AFP that these corporate courts, which she calls “the global trade system’s dirty little secret,” might “make a mockery” of the COP26 summit’s commitments.

“We’re seeing the fossil fuel industry exploit investor-state arbitration to stifle climate action,” she says.

“These corporations have generated unimaginable riches by exacerbating the climate issue; we cannot allow them to demand even greater compensation.”

AFP received portions from a presentation made by Berkeley Research Group (BRG) at a September trade event, in which the business anticipated that climate legislation would lead to an increase in private lawsuits.

An excerpt stated, “Increased climate policy ambition (e.g. CAT Ratings) will push the policies underpinning climate-related disputes.”

Climate Action Tracker (CAT) is a tool that ranks national emissions programs based on their compliance with the Paris Climate Agreement.

The “magnitude of energy transformation policies,” according to the presentation, might “unleash a tsunami of international investment and/or commercial arbitration to adjudicate disputes.”

Christopher Goncalves, chair of BRG’s Energy and Climate practice, told AFP that conflict resolution was “expected to remain a crucial component of the energy transition process” in response to a request for comment.

“It’s impossible to draw any broad conclusions about whether such legal issues help or hinder the energy transition,” he continued.

In a 1.5C scenario, according to the BRG presentation, $3.3-6.5 trillion in upstream fossil fuel assets, $650-700 billion in coal power assets, and $900 billion in oil reserve write-offs will be at risk if countries legislate to limit warming to 2C by 2050.

According to Blaylock, $9 trillion in upstream fossil fuel and oil reserve write-offs, or about a tenth of the world economy, is at risk of litigation.

Mining and energy. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.