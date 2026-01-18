Government Launches 12.5 Million Bags of Subsidized Fertilizer for Farmers

The Kenyan government has rolled out 12.5 million bags of subsidized fertilizer in an effort to support farmers ahead of the 2026 planting season. The initiative, aimed at alleviating the burden of high production costs, is expected to bolster food security and enhance agricultural productivity, especially in the face of rising global input prices.

Strategic Support for Smallholder Farmers

The massive distribution, which commenced ahead of the long rains, targets smallholder farmers across the country. The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots will serve as the main distribution points, ensuring that farmers can access the fertilizer at a reduced price. By providing the input at nearly 40% less than commercial market rates, the government aims to lower the cost of production and make maize farming more profitable for small-scale producers.

“This is not just a subsidy; it is an economic stimulus aimed at driving down the cost of unga (maize flour),” stated Isaac Mwaura, government spokesperson, during the official launch. The state is tracking each fertilizer bag digitally to ensure that the product reaches farmers rather than being diverted to the black market.

With the Kenya Meteorological Department predicting an early onset of the rains, the Ministry of Agriculture has acted swiftly to ensure farmers can make the most of the season. The timely distribution of basal fertilizer is crucial, as agronomists warn that delayed application could reduce crop yields by as much as 20% if not applied within the first two weeks after germination.

Access and Distribution Challenges

The initiative’s success will largely depend on its effective implementation. To prevent past logistical issues, the government has introduced a new “last-mile” distribution system, with farmers able to access their subsidized fertilizer through NCPB depots and registered agro-vet outlets using an e-voucher system. However, farmers in more remote regions, such as those in North Rift, have already raised concerns about high transportation costs and the need for additional depots to reduce these expenses.

As the first trucks begin rolling out, the success of this ambitious program will not be measured solely by the efficiency of the distribution network. Ultimately, it will be determined by the weight of the harvests come November, with the government aiming to secure a bumper maize crop that can help stabilize food prices and contribute to the country’s long-term food security.