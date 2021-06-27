Govee Lyra Smart Floor Light is a fun and functional piece of modern lighting.

Simply utter the word to the clever voice assistant, and the lights will turn on. Lights that are connected are a marvel. Perhaps you’ve already gone ahead and installed a few linked light bulbs throughout your home. If that’s the case, the benefit is obvious. However, as smart house lighting becomes more common, the difficulty will be to develop new uses for it and to naturally integrate it into additional spaces. Govee’s latest Lyra floor light takes on this problem in a small shape, making it a great way to add easy-to-control lighting to more spots around your home than just another traditional light bulb.

On the surface, the Lyra floor light appears to fulfill all of the illumination requirements. There’s a wide spectrum of color temperatures from chilly to warm, as well as 16 million colors, allowing for more delicate color choices amongst solids. You may rest assured that the right shade will be available to suit any mood. Beyond the supplied remote control, it also enables Wi-Fi-enabled voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant. The floor light can also respond to sound and has a DIY mode, allowing anyone to create the perfect illumination for their house. It’s a light that’s both entertaining and practical, and it’ll fit into most budgets.

Lyra Modern Lighting by Govee

Lyra is a lamp with a weighted base that is thin and tall. The silver housing running to its top is present just enough to provide a frame for the light strip. This minimal design creates a contemporary aesthetic. The light will look best in spaces with similar modern decor, but depending on where you want to use this floor lamp, it could mostly disappear into a corner. Its pared-back look shouldn’t discount it from consideration, at least not off the bat.

It’s not clear from pictures, but Lyra is actually just a light strip that snaps into an aluminum frame. I was surprised by the small size of its packaging when it arrived, but I quickly realized it would need to be assembled, even though it looks like a single unit with no seams. The instructions aren’t great, particularly when it comes to designating the directional placement of the parts. Still, it didn’t take too much time to figure. This is a brief summary.