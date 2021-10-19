Gopinath, the IMF’s Chief Economist, is expected to step down in January.

Gita Gopinath, the IMF’s chief economist, will resign in January and return to Harvard University’s economics department, the fund announced Tuesday.

According to the announcement, Harvard extended Gopinath’s leave of absence by one year, allowing her to work at the IMF for three years.

She is the chief of the research department at the International Monetary Fund, which prepares the World Economic Outlook report, which is extensively watched for its GDP growth estimates.

Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF’s Managing Director, lauded Gopinath for her critical analysis throughout the pandemic, saying she “created history” as the first woman to serve in the top economics position.

“Gita’s contribution to the Fund and our membership has been genuinely exceptional,” Georgieva said in a statement. “Quite simply, her influence on the IMF’s work has been tremendous.”

“As we navigated through the biggest economic crisis since the Great Depression, we benefited greatly from her acute intelligence and extensive grasp of international finance and macroeconomics.”

Georgieva stated she had a crucial role in establishing global vaccination targets to terminate the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as helping to establish a Climate Change unit within the IMF to study, among other things, best climate mitigation measures.

According to a source acquainted with the situation, Gopintath’s choice to quit had nothing to do with the recent controversy involving Georgieva.

Georgieva, who formerly held a prominent position at the World Bank, was accused of pressuring economists to change the results of the bank’s closely regarded “Doing Business” report, which evaluated countries based on business-friendly laws.

However, the IMF board of directors reaffirmed confidence in Georgieva last week, saying the investigation could not definitively establish she was a fraudster “played an unsuitable role

”

According to AFP, Gopinath’s decision to depart the fund was “unrelated to the events of the last several weeks.”

In October 2018, Gopinath, a dual US-Indian citizen, was appointed to her position.

According to the IMF, the search for a replacement will begin soon.