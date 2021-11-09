Google’s Pet Portraits can help you find your pet’s historical art doppelganger.

Google has released an app that allows users to search through tens of thousands of pieces of ancient art to locate their pet’s doppelganger. Pet Portraits was revealed as a follow-up to Art Selfie, which allowed users to locate their own art lookalike, in a company blog post on Monday.

“When you take a picture in Pet Portraits, our trained computer vision system knows where your pet is, crops the image, and places them front and center,” Google explained. “After that, a machine learning system compares your pet’s photo to tens of thousands of artworks in our partners’ incredible collections to pick the ones that appear the most alike.” To use Pet Portraits, users must first download the Google Arts & Culture app. Use the rainbow camera button to take a photo of your pet from here. The photograph will then be matched to the most nearly similar work of art by Google Pet Portraits.

“Pet Portraits also urges you to tap on your result to discover more about the tales and artists behind each artwork,” according to the business.

Users are encouraged to use the hashtag #PetPortraits and tag them with @googleartsculture on Instagram or @googlearts on Twitter when posting their pet’s portrait.

Portraits of pets are as old as human art. Thousands of years ago, some of the earliest images of pets were created. Researchers discovered what they believe to be the oldest photos of dogs in a cave in Saudi Arabia in 2017. The rock art, which goes back to at least 6,000 BC, appears to portray hunters with dogs on leads.

According to Maria Guagnin of the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Jena, Germany, they spent three years categorizing 1,400 rock art panels with an estimated 7,000 animals.

According to Guagnin, “the canine art is at least 8,000 to 9,000 years old.”

Pet portraiture can be discovered in ancient Greece and Rome, as well as other early cultures throughout the world.

With the founding of The Kennel Club and the American Kennel Club in the nineteenth century, dog portraits became increasingly popular.

With the advancement of photography, pet portraiture expanded even more, with vintage photographs depicting how people dressed their cats and dogs in clothing 100 years ago.

