Google Year in Search 2021: The Most Popular Searches of the Previous 12 Months Revealed

Kyle Rittenhouse, Squid Game, Alec Baldwin, and numerous athletic events all ranked as top keywords globally in 2021, according to Google.

The internet giant has released a video that apparently covers the full “Year in Search,” although the terms included here aren’t the ones that were most frequently typed into Google. People searching for “how to be yourself” and “how to be resilient” are depicted in the video, which is designed to be life affirming and encouraging.

However, a simple look at the real data (which Google has made publicly available via its Trends app) reveals that internet users are considerably more likely to search for things like “How to pronounce Dogecoin” or “How to kiss well.”

These lists, according to the search engine provider, are based on the phrases that saw the greatest increase in search volume in 2021 compared to previous years.

The Washington Newsday looked at both global and domestic patterns to determine what people have been searching for the most in the last year. In the meantime, check here to learn what Reddit’s most popular topics were.

The Most Important Google Trends Around the World

On a global scale, sporting events dominated the Google trends, with two cricket matches taking the top two rankings and the Indiana Premier League (IPL) club coming in third.

Following the cricket search, the NBA was the fourth most popular trend, followed by the Euro 2021 soccer event and then the Copa America tournament.

Sports continue to dominate the list until you reach the ninth position, which is occupied by Squid Game. When the Korean drama premiered in September, it became a global hit, and it’s still at the top of the Netflix charts, so it’s not unexpected to find its enormous popularity reflected in search engine data.

In other news, Marvel’s Eternals was the most popular movie in 2021 (followed by its studio stablemate Black Widow), and the most popular game might surprise you.

Instead of a AAA blockbuster, it was the PopCat clicking game, which apparently received a lot of attention because people were searching for it. This is a condensed version of the information.