Google Pixel Smartwatch Slashed to Just £39 in January Deal

In a surprising turn of events this January, savvy shoppers can grab a Google Pixel Smartwatch for just £39, a massive 51% discount from its original price of £80. The deal, which has caught the attention of tech enthusiasts, is available exclusively through Wowcher, where users can select from three different models of the Android smartwatch, each at a reduced price.

Affordable Alternatives to Latest Models

The £39 model available through the sale is a refurbished original Google Pixel Watch, though buyers also have the option to upgrade to the Pixel Watch 2 for £69 or the Pixel Watch 3 for £89. Each purchase comes complete with a matching strap and a fast-charging USB charger, ensuring a convenient and ready-to-use experience. While these deals offer significant savings, the original Pixel Watch, first released in October 2022, is no longer supported with major software updates, which may result in compatibility issues with some apps in the future. However, the Pixel Watch 2 and 3 still support the latest Wear OS 6, released in October 2025, offering an up-to-date experience for users.

For those willing to go for the latest model, the Google Pixel Watch 4 is currently available for £279, down from £349, on Amazon. Alternatively, Sky Mobile offers a plan starting at £10 per month. However, this deal serves as a more budget-friendly option for those looking to enter the world of Pixel smartwatches without breaking the bank.

While Wowcher’s offer presents a refurbished device, each watch is professionally refurbished and quality-tested for reliability. The condition of the devices varies, with customers having the choice of ‘good’, ‘very good’, or ‘like new’ options. The deal also carries a delivery fee of £8.99 per voucher.

The Google Pixel Watch boasts a host of essential features, including health and fitness tracking, calls, messages, and music management through its AMOLED touchscreen. It also offers impressive battery performance, rapid charging, and water resistance, making it a solid choice for fitness enthusiasts embarking on a New Year’s resolution.

Reviews on Wowcher for similar deals have been positive, with one customer commenting that the watch “arrived very fast” and was “just like in the pictures.” Another buyer praised the simplicity of the process and the value for money, although one individual noted that they were unaware of the additional delivery cost. Despite minor complaints, the general consensus appears to be favorable, with several shoppers expressing excitement about receiving their smartwatches.