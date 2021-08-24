Google Pixel 5a 5G Review: A 5G Phone for Everyone?

The Pixel 5a is a smartphone from Google. With 5G, you’ll feel like you’re wearing your most worn-in, comfortable pair of shoes. It’s not glamorous, and no one will stop you to inquire about it, but once you switch it on and sync your data, you’re done fiddling with it. Although technology aficionados may be upset that there isn’t much to learn about this phone after a few minutes with it, the great majority of people will like how it blends into the background and does exactly what they need a phone to do.

The Pixel 6 will be out in fall 2021 for those who want to discuss specs or purchase something visually interesting. Even once Google’s new flagship smartphone is released, I believe many people will be interested in what the Pixel 5a has to offer. While it’s only a minor improvement over prior Pixel phones, it’s still an improvement. Its pricing, on the other hand, may be the most attractive aspect about it, making it a fantastic deal.

TL;DR

Pros:

Attractive price for 5G Pixel 5 has a larger screen.

Cons:

There is no wireless charging available. There is only one color option.

Google is a great place to shop.

The Pixel 5a comes with 5G capabilities.

The Pixel 5a’s best feature is its pricing. If all other factors were equal, you’d choose it over an iPhone or a Samsung for its money-to-features value. It has enough features and modern specifications to keep it usable for years, and it comes at a price that makes you feel good about your purchase.

The phone features a huge 6.34-inch display, a massive battery, 5G cellular connectivity, and a Qualcomm processor that is newer. A fingerprint sensor is located on the rear, a headphone jack is located on the top, and a USB-C wall charger is included in the box.

When comparing the phones’ 128GB storage variants, it virtually meets or exceeds the functionality of Apple’s iPhone SE for the same $449 pricing. (The iPhone SE starts at $399 for 64GB of storage, whereas the Pixel 5a only has 128GB of storage.) Although some people prefer smaller screens, larger screens are more popular in general.

You’re probably interested in the Pixel 5a because of the features it offers. This is a condensed version of the information.