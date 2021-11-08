Good COP, Bad COP: The United Nations Climate Conference Is Praised And Panned.

High-level statements stage-managed by host country Britain during week one ran roughshod over a rigorous UN process established on consensus among almost 200 countries, and the COP26 climate negotiations, which begin Monday, have so far developed on parallel planes.

A flurry of pledges to reduce methane emissions, phase out coal-fired electricity, cease overseas fossil fuel finance, and end deforestation appear to have pushed the Paris Agreement’s most ambitious target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels closer to reality.

Storms, heatwaves, and floods have become more frequent, intense, and fatal as the global temperature has risen by 1.1 degrees Celsius.

An IEA tally of the commitments, along with one by India to grow renewables and reach net zero by 2070, concluded that they would limit warming to 1.8 degrees Celsius, which is better than the UN’s “catastrophic” 2.7 degrees Celsius forecast just last month.

“I had never counted as many projects and as much money — real money — being put on the table,” said US special envoy John Kerry, a 30-year veteran of climate geopolitics.

However, not everyone was impressed.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, who led a global protest march on Saturday, called COP26 a “failure” and a “greenwashing exercise.”

While most of the major pledges made last week were significant, observers pointed out that they were far less than they appeared.

“We ran the figures — the IEA scenario still leaves a significant emissions gap in 2030,” Climate Analytics researchers said, emphasizing the need to cut global emissions roughly in half within a decade to stay below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Many frontline negotiators were dissatisfied as well.

“This first week has been a disappointment,” said Ahmadou Sebory Toure, chair of the G77-plus-China group, the largest negotiating bloc in the UN climate forum with over 130 poor and developing countries.

In an interview with AFP, the Guinean official said, “Most of our concerns are not properly or effectively taken into account.”

Toure chastised rich countries for failing to contribute $100 billion every year by 2020 to help vulnerable countries decarbonize their economies and manage with climate impacts, a pledge first made in 2009 and now postponed until 2023.

“The US mobilized $8 trillion after the subprime crisis in 2008 — and that was just for one country,” he remarked.

The sharp contrast between the conflicting narratives was noted by many experts and negotiators, who wondered if they could be reconciled during the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.