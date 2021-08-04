GM Increases Profit Expectations Due to Strong Pricing Despite Chip Shortage

GM raised its profit forecast for 2021 on Wednesday, citing a shortage of semiconductors that is limiting car inventories and driving up vehicle prices.

Higher US car sales, as well as a significant increase in GM’s financing arm, which provides loans to consumers to purchase cars, helped the large US automaker announce a successful second quarter after losing money the year before.

The global semiconductor shortage has been described as “fluid” by executives, resulting in factory closures in some cases.

In a conference call with reporters, GM Chief Executive Mary Barra said that the chip shortage has left the company’s auto inventories at about 25 days of supply, which she described as “pretty lean.”

“We see a very strong consumer,” says the analyst. Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson told reporters, “We’ve seen incredible performance from GM Finance.” “The chips represent a bit of a missed opportunity for something that could have been even better.”

Full income for the big American automaker is now expected to range between $7.7 billion and $9.2 billion, up from a previous range of $6.8 billion to $7.6 billion. The full-year prediction, however, fell short of some analysts’ expectations.

Profits were $2.8 billion, compared to a $806 million loss in the 2020 period due to Covid-19 limits. Revenues increased by more than a third to $34.2 billion.

With chips in short supply, GM has sought to protect its most popular North American trucks and SUVs, allowing it to improve its outlook following strong sales in the first half of the year.

The global shortage began as a result of the pandemic’s high demand for chips, which was fueled by increased purchases of gaming consoles, PCs, and other gadgets.

However, supply chain concerns, such as a fire at a key Japanese facility and a winter electrical shortage in Texas, have worsened the problem.

In Malaysia, higher Covid-19 cases have slowed chip production, according to GM executives.

According to Barra, the semiconductor issue “essentially hinges on what’s going on with the Delta variant.” “Impact will continue to be felt this year, with a tail into next year.”

The supply shortage, according to Barra, will not influence the planned launches of new electrified vehicles like the GMC Hummer and the Cadillac Lyriq SUV.

Barra has shifted GM to an ambitious electric vehicle (EV) program in anticipation of greater climate change mitigation policies since US President Joe Biden was elected in November.

In June, the business considerably increased its investment in electric and driverless vehicles, increasing spending forecasts by 30% to. Brief News from Washington Newsday.