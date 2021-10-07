GM and GE are teaming up to source rare materials.

The firms said Wednesday that they will work on the sourcing of rare materials used in the production of electric vehicles and renewable energy equipment.

The two American industrial behemoths inked a memorandum of understanding with the purpose of forming “a North America and Europe-based supply chain of vertically integrated magnet production that both companies would use in the future,” according to the corporations.

According to a joint press release, the partnership will also “look to collaborate from a public policy perspective” to “seek policies that are supportive of the establishment of secure, North American and European-based supply chains for rare earth, copper, and electrical steel materials needed to support electric vehicle and renewable power generation growth.”

The news comes as GM and other automakers battle to find semiconductors amid a global supply shortage that has prompted several facilities to halt or stop operations.

The battle over computer chips has heightened concerns about the origin of essential minerals required by companies developing new energy and transportation goods to combat climate change and cut greenhouse gas emissions.