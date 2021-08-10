Global Warming Acceleration Is A ‘Code Red’ Situation For Humanity.

We disregarded the warnings, and now it’s too late: global warming has come with a vengeance, with Earth’s average temperature rising 1.5 degrees Celsius over preindustrial levels by 2030, a decade sooner than predicted only three years ago, according to a landmark UN report released on Monday.

No matter how aggressively mankind reduces carbon pollution, the threshold will be surpassed around 2050, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) bombshell, which arrived 90 days before a major climate summit anxious to keep 1.5C in play.

The grim report, which was endorsed by 195 countries after years of work, puts a harsh focus on governments that are dithering in the face of overwhelming evidence that climate change is an existential threat.

Nature has served as a stark reminder of their indifference.

With only 1.1 degrees Celsius of warming so far, an unbroken chain of terrible, unprecedented weather disasters has swept the globe this summer, from asphalt-melting heatwaves in Canada to rainstorms turning China’s city streets into rivers to uncontrollable flames sweeping Greece and California.

“This report serves as a wake-up call,” said Valerie Masson-Delmotte, who led a team of hundreds of scientists through a review of published climate science.

“It has been clear for decades that the Earth’s climate is changing, and the role of human influence on the climate system is undisputed.” Indeed, the IPCC concluded for the first time in its three-decade history that “all but a tiny fraction of warming so far is unequivocally caused by human activities.”

According to the research, the globe must prepare for worse – maybe much worse – to come.

Even if humanity’s 1.5C objective is magically met, it will still result in heatwaves, rains, drought, and other extreme weather “unprecedented in the observational record,” the study concluded.

With somewhat greater levels of global warming, what is currently a once-in-a-century occurrence of coastal flooding will become a yearly occurrence by 2100, fueled by storms gorged with more moisture and rising seas.

“This research should send shivers down the spines of everyone who reads it,” said Dave Reay, director of the University of Edinburgh’s Edinburgh Climate Change Institute, who was not one of the writers.

“In the unblinking delivery style of the IPCC, it sets out where we are now and where we are headed with climate change: in a hole, and still digging.” Another looming threat is “tipping points,” invisible thresholds for irreversible changes in Earth’s climate system triggered by rising temperatures.

