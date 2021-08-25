Global Electric Power Surges Past Pre-Pandemic Levels Due to Climate Change

According to recent study from the London-based environmental think group Ember, electric emissions have surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

Ember discovered that emissions were 5% higher in the first half of 2021 than they were in the first half of 2019. “No country has yet achieved a truly ‘green recovery’ for their electricity sector,” according to the research. However, it was noted that the United States, the European Union, Japan, and South Korea have made some reductions.

According to the research, fossil fuels generated 61% of electricity, while coal generated 43% of the additional energy between 2019 and 2020, although declining by 4%. Coal is responsible for 30% of all greenhouse gas emissions on the planet. Despite the 4% decrease in coal consumption, scientists warn that the world must rapidly transition away from coal, and that society is not doing so quickly enough.

“Progress isn’t moving at a fast enough pace. Despite a record decline in coal prices during the pandemic, it still fell short of what was needed, according to Ember principal analyst Dave Jones.

Jones went on to say that coal production must drop by 80% by the end of the decade in order to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Scientists warn that unless global emissions are reduced rapidly, the average global temperature would rise by 1.5 degrees Celsius in the next 20 years.

“Rising temperatures mean more melting ice, rising sea levels, more heatwaves and other extreme weather, and greater implications on food security, health, the environment, and sustainable development,” said Professor Petteri Taalas, secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization.

Scientists warn that if global temperatures rise by 1.5 degrees Celsius, more heatwaves, severe rainstorms, water shortages, drought, rising sea levels, coral reef destruction, reduced crop yields, and economic losses will occur.

By the year 2030, President Biden wants to cut global carbon emissions by half.