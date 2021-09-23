Glasgow Climate Talks, according to Johnson, are a “Turning Point For Humanity.”

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, called the UN climate conference in Glasgow in November “a final chance for humanity” and made a passionate plea for the world to reduce carbon emissions.

Johnson encouraged humanity not to treat the world as a “indestructible toy” and warned of irrevocable damage from climate change in a typically colorful speech to the United Nations as he seeks success in Glasgow.

He told the General Assembly, “We will have basically rendered this magnificent world untenable — not only for ourselves, but for many other species.”

“And that is why the COP26 conference in Glasgow is a watershed moment for humanity,” he said, referring to the UN climate body’s Conference of Parties.

Johnson approved a plan to phase out coal, one of the dirtiest kinds of energy, in the developed world by 2030 and the underdeveloped world a decade later.

The Conservative leader dismissed conspiracy theories regarding the goals behind climate policies, citing Britain’s own track record of decreasing emissions while maintaining economic growth.

Johnson stated, “I am not one of those environmentalists who takes moral joy in excoriating humanity for its excess.”

“I don’t see the green movement as a pretext for a broad anti-capitalist campaign.”

Johnson praised Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vow a day earlier to cease coal financing abroad, and encouraged the world’s greatest emitter to reduce its own expanding use of coal.

The 2015 Paris Agreement set a target of limiting global warming to two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, with the goal of limiting it to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit).

However, each country picked its own path to make efforts, and UN scientists warn the world is far from meeting the 1.5 objective, which is the point at which the planet is considered to be avoiding the worst effects of climate change, such as worsening droughts, worsening storms, and wider flooding.

Johnson expressed the hope that all countries will follow Britain’s lead in cutting carbon emissions by 68 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels, which are among the world’s most ambitious.

“This green industrial revolution has nothing to fear and everything to gain,” he remarked.

“I want you to know that when Kermit the Frog sang, ‘It’s Not Easy Being Green,’ he was inaccurate – and he was also unduly disrespectful to Miss Piggy.”