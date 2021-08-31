Giant Rodents Compete With The Rich For Prime Real Estate In Argentina.

Families of a gigantic South American rat have been invading a wealthy gated enclave in Argentina, drawing attention to the country’s divisive environmental and social policies.

Nordelta is a 1,600-hectare (3,950-acre) luxury private urban complex on the suburbs of Buenos Aires, built on a wetland adjacent to the Parana River, which serves as the capybara’s native habitat.

Capybaras have been destroying manicured lawns, biting pets, and causing road accidents, according to many Nordelta residents.

The capybara, also known as a carpincho or chiguire, is the world’s largest rodent, measuring up to 1.35 meters (53 inches) in length and weighing up to 80 kilograms (176 pounds).

The Rewilding Argentina foundation’s conservation director, biologist Sebastian di Martino, told AFP that Nordelta is an unusually rich wetland that should never have been harmed.

“Now that the harm has been done, the residents must reach a point of cohabitation with the carpinchos,” Di Martino explained.

Nordelta is a 20-year-old community with homes, offices, a shopping center, schools, a church, a synagogue, and an artificial lake that attracts waterfowl.

Many neighbors have noticed a sudden capybara “invasion” when development on a clinic began on the last remaining area of natural land.

“Carpinchos have long been around. We used to see them every now and then. But (builders) went for their final surviving bastion three or four months ago, and the stampede began,” Perla Paggi, a Nordelta native and capybara campaigner, told AFP.

In Argentina, Nordelta and comparable luxury developments on wetlands have also sparked debate.

Large-scale development of the marsh not only destroys the capybara’s native habitat, but it also means the soil can no longer absorb heavy rainfall, resulting in flooding of poorer nearby areas.

Leftists in Argentina’s politically polarized country have long condemned Nordelta as an example of aristocratic exploitation, while ironically portraying the capybara as a working-class hero.

The proliferation of capybaras, according to Di Martino, is destructive to the ecosystem, but this, too, is due to human error.

Jaguars, pumas, foxes, wild cats, and wild dogs prey on capybaras, but all of these creatures are now nearly extinct in Argentina.

“It’s happening across the country, in both urban and rural areas. It is brought by by the destruction and change of ecosystems. We’ve wiped out a lot of animals that were natural predators for them,” Di Martino told AFP.

“The carpincho requires a predator to lower its population and make it fearful,” Di Martino explained.

