Giant Hornets Attack Honey Bees, Making Them Scream.

Scientists have discovered that when Asian honey bees are assaulted by enormous hornets, they scream.

Researchers were able to detect an alarm signal equivalent to screams of dread by monitoring acoustic signals from bees protecting their nests from hornets.

Honey bees face a serious threat from giant hornets. They have been known to undertake mass attacks in which they demolish colonies in a matter of hours.

Vespa soror, a hornet species, begins its attack by dispatching a scout to locate a bee colony. After gathering recruits, the hornets kill the honey bees, take over the nest, and feed their larvae the undefended brood.

Heather Mattila of Wellesley College in Massachusetts researches animal society organization and insect communication. She published a study in December of last year revealing that honey bees use animal dung to defend their hives from enormous hornets.

Bees were discovered to deposit feces around the entrances to their nests, and hornets were less likely to land in those areas.

The exact mechanism by which the fecal stains repelled the hornets is unknown, but Mattila believes it was a “effective protection” against attacks.

Mattila and colleagues investigated what happens before and during an attack in a study published in Royal Society Open Science.

Hornets and honey bees appear to be engaged in a “evolutionary arms race,” according to the researchers. A “bee carpet” can engulf an individual hornet, causing it to overheat and die, as well as the aforementioned dung deposits and a “visually intimating show” of body trembling.

But how do these protections work together? The researchers studied the acoustic signals and defensive responses of honey bee colonies attacked by the hornet species Vespa soror and Vespa velutina to find out.

They contrasted the regular acoustic signals when they weren’t being attacked to the attack situations.

“When the gigantic hornets appeared outside colonies and in the minutes after they left, we knew the colonies got extremely raucous,” Mattila told The Washington Newsday.

“However, because bees generate a lot of noise, it was just a matter of acquiring the recordings and then using acoustic analysis tools to pull out all of the sounds that were being made in a hive at the same time, minute by minute, and trace those sounds back.” This is a condensed version of the information.