Germany is preparing for an election that will mark the end of the Merkel era.

On Sunday, Germany votes to the polls in an election that will see Angela Merkel step down after 16 years in office, setting off a razor-thin fight for the presidency of Europe’s largest economy.

Merkel, the first German chancellor to decline re-election since 1949, has set the country synonymous with stability on a course toward change, regardless of who wins the election.

Western allies are cautiously watching, fearful of an unknown outcome and coalition negotiations that would stall Europe’s largest power’s participation in international affairs for weeks, if not months.

The stakes for Merkel’s centre-right CDU-CSU party could not be greater.

Their choice for chancellor, Armin Laschet, 60, is charming but prone to gaffes, and his popularity has dwindled since he was filmed chuckling during a homage to flood victims in July, the deadliest in Germany in decades.

Unless Laschet can pull off one of his typical last-minute comebacks, the conservatives now face not just losing the chancellery, but also being kicked out of government altogether.

Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz, 63, of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), junior partners in three of Merkel’s four cabinets, is his biggest opponent.

Scholz has established himself as a safe pair of hands and the natural Merkel heir, while being seen as capable but monotonous.

Scholz’s SPD is now leading opinion polls with roughly 25% support, although the gap with the conservatives has dropped to only 3% in recent days.

“It’s getting pretty exciting,” said Jan Schaefer, politics editor of Germany’s best-selling Bild tabloid, with little over three days left to win over undecided voters.

The Greens, who are polling in third place with roughly 15% of the vote, are ready to play a crucial role in post-election coalition negotiations.

Climate change has emerged as a major voter concern among the 60.4 million individuals who are eligible to vote, with around 2.8 million of them voting for the first time.

Annalena Baerbock, the Green Party’s candidate for chancellor, has warned that the next government “will be the last that can still actively affect the climate catastrophe.”

Huge throngs are expected to take to the streets for a global climate demonstration on Friday, while young climate activists are on hunger strike outside Berlin’s Reichstag parliament.

Merkel has successfully navigated Germany through crises such as the eurozone financial crisis of 2009-10, a major influx of refugees in 2015, and the coronavirus outbreak.