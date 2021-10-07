Germany is getting closer to forming a government led by Scholz.

The Greens and the liberal FDP parties in Germany said on Wednesday that they want to try to build a coalition government with the Social Democrats (SPD), a blow to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives.

After 16 years of Merkel’s centre-right-led government, the Social Democrats’ Olaf Scholz moves a step closer to the chancellery.

Last month’s general election, which Scholz’s party won with 25.7 percent, followed by Merkel’s CDU-CSU group with 24.1 percent, set off a political upheaval in Europe’s largest economy.

The centre-left Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), who came third and fourth, would be required for either party to lead the next German government.

Despite guiding the conservatives to their worst-ever election performance, CDU leader Armin Laschet insists he is still in the running for the presidency.

Laschet told reporters that the conservatives “respect” the two kingmaker parties’ decision to form a coalition with the SPD.

He did say, though, that the CDU-CSU is “still ready to hold negotiations.”

CSU leader Markus Soeder, on the other hand, was more pessimistic, stating that the notion of a CDU-CSU coalition had been “rejected.”

After four Merkel-led coalitions, the conservative bloc must now prepare for a period in opposition, he added.

“This will transform our country,” Soeder said, adding that “conservatives will also enter a new age.”

According to recent polls, the majority of Germans want Scholz, who is also finance minister and vice chancellor, to become Europe’s next leader.

After early conversations with the SPD and CDU-CSU, Green co-leader Annalena Baerbock stated that the Greens “think it makes sense” to focus on a coalition led by the Social Democrats.

Baerbock stated that Germany was facing “significant problems” and that a “fresh beginning” was required.

She stated, “This country cannot afford a protracted impasse.”

The FDP announced it has agreed to move forward with formal exploratory coalition talks with the SPD after the Greens proposed it.

According to FDP leader Christian Lindner, the first such three-way negotiations will begin on Thursday.

The Greens and the FDP are not natural bedfellows, with major differences on fundamental topics such as taxation, climate change, and government spending.

However, both parties have stated that they share common ground and that they wish to “create bridges” to rule.

All parties want to prevent a repetition of the 2017 election aftermath, when the FDP abruptly walked out of coalition talks with the Conservatives and Greens, delaying the formation of a new government for months.

A coalition of the SPD, Greens, and FDP would