Germany is about to embark on an unknown journey as rivals vie for the position of next government leader.

Germany was about to embark on a period of unpredictability. After a tight election in which both major parties claimed the right to run Europe’s largest economy, the question of who would follow Angela Merkel remains unanswered.

Partially released results early Monday put Merkel’s center-right CDU-CSU alliance in the lead with 25-26 percent, followed by the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) with a record-low score of approximately 24 percent. With roughly 14% of the vote, the Green Party came in third.

The SPD’s chancellor candidate, Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Merkel’s conservative competitor Armin Laschet both claimed a mandate to lead, igniting a search for coalition partners.

The coming weeks and months promise to be a bumpy ride for a country used to political stability after 16 years of Merkel’s steady leadership.

Western allies are keeping a careful eye on Germany, fearful that domestic concerns may stifle Germany’s international role and lead to a leadership vacuum in Europe.

Both Laschet, 60, and Scholz, 63, stated that their goal was to form a new administration before the holidays.

Citizens “wish for a change in government,” said Scholz, who ran an error-free campaign portraying himself as a safe pair of hands in contrast to Laschet’s string of gaffes.

“Both Scholz and Laschet want to be in power. “Who has the best cards?” begins the poker game. Bild, Germany’s best-selling daily, inquired.

In the post-Merkel era’s shattered political environment, a three-way alliance is the most likely conclusion, ending the postwar norm of two-party coalition governments.

Scholz and Laschet will rely on the Greens (11.5 percent) and the liberal, pro-business FDP (11.5 percent) to fill the gaps in their parliamentary majority.

The kingmakers, on the other hand, are not natural bedfellows, with sharp disagreements on matters such as tax increases and public investment in climate protection.

Annalena Baerbock, the Green Party’s candidate for chancellor, said merely that it was time for “a fresh start” in Germany, despite the fact that the climate problem was a top voter priority this year.

To expedite the process, FDP leader Christian Lindner suggested meeting with the Greens first before beginning exploratory talks with the two larger parties.

On Sunday evening, he remarked, “Europe is waiting for Germany to have a new government.”

Lindner has shown a preference for a “Jamaica” coalition with the CDU-CSU and the Greens, dubbed after the black, green, and yellow colors of the parties, but has not ruled out a “traffic” coalition. Brief News from Washington Newsday.