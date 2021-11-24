German political parties will announce a deal for a post-Merkel government.

A coalition of parties dominated by the centre-left is expected to announce a deal to create Germany’s new government on Wednesday, placing the Social Democrats (SPD) in power for the first time in 16 years.

After defeating Angela Merkel’s conservative CDU-CSU coalition in a general election two months ago, SPD negotiators are putting the finishing touches on an agreement with the Greens and liberal Free Democrats that will see Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, 63, become chancellor.

International partners, weary of a hobbled Germany amid crises like the coronavirus pandemic in Belarus and a sluggish economic recovery, are expected to breathe a sigh of relief at the quick agreement.

As hospital beds fill up and new infections reach record highs day after day, critical voices within Germany have become louder, calling for greater urgency from the new government to halt a swelling fourth wave of the pandemic.

Merkel, who is leaving politics after four years, invited the heads of the new coalition parties for meetings on the quickly deteriorating Covid issue midway through their last round of talks on Tuesday, signaling the urgency of the situation.

The sides announced on Wednesday that they will meet for a “last session” of negotiations.

“Following that, the three party leaders and Olaf Scholz, the candidate for chancellor,” they said, “will deliver the coalition agreement reached in recent weeks.”

The parties have virtually determined their policy path for the next four years with the so-called coalition contract.

A plan to bring Germany’s coal departure forward from 2038 to 2030, as well as a proposal to legalize recreational cannabis usage, are expected to be included in the pact, along with their foreign policy stance.

Negotiators are also expected to have settled a contentious issue in the talks: which party will hold which ministry.

According to the most recent ministry allocation lists, Christian Lindner, the leader of the business-friendly FDP, is in charge of Europe’s most powerful finance ministry.

Robert Habeck, co-leader of the Green Party’s environmentalists, is expected to run a new “super-ministry” that will combine the portfolios of economy, climate change, and energy.

The Green Party’s other leader, Annalena Baerbock, is expected to become Germany’s next foreign minister, making her the country’s first female foreign minister.

According to German media, the SPD is anticipated to take over the health ministry, which has been vital but also a hot potato during the pandemic.

If confirmed, the line-up points to a Germany that might be more assertive in its dealings with China and Russia while remaining economically sound.