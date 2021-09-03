German environmentalists are considering taking legal action against the automobile industry’s behemoths.

German environmental groups announced a legal onslaught against automotive companies Volkswagen, Daimler, and BMW on Friday, citing recent court victories in favor of climate protection as justification.

Greenpeace Germany and Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) have written to the three carmakers, requesting that they commit to more aggressive carbon-reduction targets, including the phase-out of fossil-fuel vehicles by 2030.

The NGOs stated they are prepared to bring cases in court if they do not respond to the letter in the coming weeks and stop their “illegal behavior.”

At a news conference, DUH executive director Sascha Mueller-Kraenner said, “We are holding those firms accountable who have been damaging our climate for years.”

The plaintiffs claim that while all three car makers have announced plans to migrate from diesel and gasoline vehicles to more environmentally friendly electric vehicles, their targets are ambiguous and non-binding.

“The firms’ electrification initiatives are insufficiently ambitious and slow. They won’t be enough to avert the climate calamity, according to Martin Kaiser of Greenpeace.

Wintershall Dea, a German oil and gas company, is also being sued for its involvement in the climate disaster.

If the complaints are allowed to proceed, they will be a first in Germany.

The plaintiffs’ complaint is based on a landmark April ruling by Germany’s constitutional court, which determined that Germany’s efforts to reduce CO2 emissions were insufficient to achieve the Paris climate agreement’s targets and imposed an unjust burden on future generations.

In a big victory for environmentalists, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government pushed out the deadline for carbon neutrality from 2045 to 2045, and upped the 2030 target for greenhouse gas reductions.

According to Greenpeace’s Kaiser, the plaintiffs also benefited from a court judgement in the Netherlands in May that ordered oil major Shell to reduce its carbon emissions by 2030.

Fridays for Future campaigner Clara Mayer, who is also a plaintiff in the VW case, said that recent fatal floods in western Germany have demonstrated that the climate issue is “just outside our front door.”

VW, she said, has “an huge duty” as one of the world’s leading carmakers and a major CO2 emitter.

In a statement, the 12-brand group, which includes Audi, Porsche, and Skoda, said it did not believe the campaigner’s legal approach was “an suitable means to solve major societal concerns.”

VW was also investing $35 billion, according to the report.