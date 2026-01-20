Geomagnetic Storm Brings Northern Lights to Unlikely U.S. Locations

Skywatchers across the northern United States are being treated to an extraordinary celestial display tonight, as a rare geomagnetic storm pushes the aurora borealis far beyond its usual northern limits. The northern lights, typically visible only in higher latitudes, will be visible as far south as Iowa and Oregon thanks to a powerful solar eruption from the sun that struck Earth earlier this week. The spectacle, which began unfolding late on January 19, 2026, promises to be one of the most vivid and widespread in years.

The storm was sparked by a massive X1.9 solar flare that erupted from a sunspot on January 18, 2026. This event launched a coronal mass ejection (CME) toward Earth, reaching speeds between 620 and 870 miles per second. When the CME collided with Earth’s magnetic field at 2:38 p.m. EST on January 19, it triggered a severe (G4) geomagnetic storm, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). As a result, auroras could be visible across 24 U.S. states—ranging from Alaska down to southern portions of Illinois and Ohio.

The aurora’s visibility stretches farther than usual due to the storm’s intensity, which has caused the Kp index—a measure of geomagnetic activity—to soar to 8 out of 9, signaling a strong event. States like Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, Michigan, and even parts of Pennsylvania and Missouri will have the best opportunities to catch the lights, though pockets of southern states, including northern California and Alabama, might also be able to see a less vivid display. The lights are expected to peak between midnight and 4 a.m. local time.

Best Viewing Locations and Tips

For those hoping to catch the northern lights, clear skies will be essential. In Iowa, conditions are particularly favorable for aurora viewing, with northern areas seeing clear skies and minimal cloud cover by midnight. However, temperatures are expected to dip well below freezing, with wind chills reaching dangerously low levels in some areas. The SWPC’s forecast suggests that the best time to catch the auroras in Iowa will be around midnight, but stargazers in central Iowa should be prepared for 20% sky cover.

The Pacific Northwest, including Portland, Oregon, will also experience excellent viewing conditions due to a high-pressure system keeping skies clear. As always, finding a dark, northern-facing spot away from city lights will be crucial for maximizing visibility. Experts suggest taking a moment to let your eyes adjust to the darkness to enhance the view of the auroras.

For those hoping to photograph the event, modern smartphones are surprisingly capable of capturing the northern lights. Experts advise turning off the flash, shooting in RAW format, and using night mode (on iPhones) or Pro mode (on Android devices). A tripod will help stabilize the camera for longer exposures, ensuring the auroras appear vibrant in photos. Members of the Iowa Through The Lens Facebook group have already reported seeing visible auroras throughout the week, underscoring the widespread nature of the current storm.

Despite ideal viewing conditions, there are no guarantees when it comes to auroras. The final display depends on numerous factors, including the orientation of the CME’s magnetic field and local weather conditions. However, if the skies remain clear and the magnetic field aligns favorably, tonight’s aurora display is expected to be one of the most remarkable in recent years.