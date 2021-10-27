Gas Giants: Can We Reduce Methane Emissions from Cows?

That cow may appear to be content and harmless, eating on grass in a lush field.

But don’t be fooled: it’s producing methane, a particularly potent greenhouse gas that’s accelerating global warming.

Agriculture is responsible for 12% of worldwide man-made greenhouse gas emissions, with methane, the second most warming gas after carbon dioxide, accounting for the majority of this.

Methane is about 25 times more effective as a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide over a 100-year period, yet it only lingers in the atmosphere for 12 years instead of centuries.

As a result, dramatically lowering methane emissions could have a significant impact on lessening the damage that global warming is predicted to do in the future decades.

Around 40% of the methane produced by human activity comes from agriculture and cattle production, with the balance coming from the fossil fuel industry.

The digestion process in cows produces a lot of methane, which they then spew out into the atmosphere.

Cows produce 95 percent of their methane through their mouths or noses.

So, how can we lessen the threat that cows all across the world spew every day?

Cargill, a US agricultural behemoth, has invented a type of mask that covers cows’ noses in collaboration with ZELP (Zero Emissions Livestock Project), a British start-up.

The system filters the methane and converts it to carbon dioxide, which has a significantly lower global warming effect per molecule.

The first results were “interesting,” according to Ghislain Boucher, leader of the ruminant team at Cargill’s animal nutrition subsidiary Provimi.

He told AFP that methane emissions had been cut in half.

However, real-world testing is still required before the device may be released late next year, or perhaps in 2023.

In the near term, Cargill is launching a calcium nitrate food additive in northern Europe, claiming that 200 grammes per day would lower cow methane emissions by 10%.

The extra cost will be “between 10 and 15 cents per cow every day,” according to Boucher, who spoke at a breeding conference in central France.

According to a US study released earlier this year, adding red seaweed to cow diet has significantly more promise, with methane emissions reduced by more than 80%.

If the findings are confirmed, red seaweed would have to be farmed in large quantities, preferably near farming regions, according to the University of California Davis researchers.

However, the issue raises the question of how farmers will react to having to pay more for such safeguards.