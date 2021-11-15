Garry Kasparov warns that the United States “has no strategy” for cyber warfare.

The United States is “lagging behind” in cyber warfare, according to legendary chess champion Garry Kasparov, and lacks a strategy for fighting attacks.

Kasparov, who is the security ambassador for antivirus software business Avast and has written extensively on cyber security, told The Washington Newsday that America needs to be harsher on hostile actors.

At the Web Summit in Lisbon, Kasparov stated that the United States is lagging behind others in cyber warfare “not because of a lack of technology,” but rather because “in every conflict, you know what’s crucial is political will, is will behind your army.”

