Garage Sale Purchased Plaque It’s Louisiana’s Long-Missing Moon Rock.

A long-lost moon rock from the Apollo 17 mission has been discovered. It turned out that it had been sitting in the Florida home of a man who had purchased it at a garage sale.

According to Robert Pearlman, a journalist and space historian, the now-found moon rock was part of a bigger moon rock fragment gathered by astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt during the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. Former President Richard Nixon presented it to the state of Louisiana, and it was one of numerous moon pebbles given to US states that have since vanished.

For example, Louisiana has two moon rocks: one from the Apollo 11 lunar expedition and the other from the Apollo 17 moon mission. According to the outlet, a local journalist discovered the Apollo 11 moon rock in 2018, but the Apollo 17 moon rock was still missing at the time.

According to reports, the rock was in the possession of a man in Florida who claimed he bought it at a garage sale 15 years ago.

The man, who requested anonymity, told CollectSPACE, “I can’t even tell you how long I held it for.” “I have no idea how much I paid for it. I purchase plaques because the wood from the plaques is sent to my gunstock maker, who creates grips for my Colts and other firearms. “I buy them because the wood [in the plaques]is such wonderful wood.”

When he came across his earlier purchase while looking for wood samples for a repair, he took a moment to read what was written on the plaque, which stated that it was “given to the citizens of the state of Louisiana by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.”

“When I first started reading it, I thought to myself, ‘Hmm, that’s a little strange,’” the man continued. “So I looked it up on the internet and discovered, ‘Oh! They’re on the lookout for this puppy.’

The individual contacted the Louisiana governor’s office, which directed him to the Louisiana State Museum, where he gave the plaque by hand rather than mailing it.

“We’re pleased to have a Louisiana treasure back in our possession!” the museum wrote in response to the return of the long-lost moon rock.

The specific cause of its disappearance is unknown, according to AP News, and the institution is currently investigating. Brief News from Washington Newsday.