G20 Leaders Seek Agreement on Climate Change, the Economy, and Vaccines.

Leaders of the world’s most advanced nations met in Rome on Saturday, aiming to forge a path forward on climate change and vaccine equality, despite the fact that agreement on the most critical global challenges remains elusive.

The restart of the global economy will also be front and center on the two-day agenda, with the bloc likely to establish a minimum tax rate for the largest multinationals. This will be their first in-person meeting since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, pressure to achieve progress on global warming looms over the meetings, as they prepare to join a larger group of world leaders in Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit, which begins on Sunday.

“Going it alone is simply not an option,” G20 host and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi told the assembled leaders before of the closed-door discussion.

G20 leaders arrived in Rome on Saturday morning, posing with frontline health workers in a group shot at the futuristic conference center known as the “Nuvola” (cloud) in EUR, a southern Rome neighborhood designed by Benito Mussolini to glorify his fascist rule.

The stakes are high, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urging G20 leaders on Friday that they must show “greater ambition and more action” and overcome mistrust in order to achieve climate goals.

It remains to be seen if the world’s wealthiest nations would agree to the Paris Agreement’s most ambitious aim of reducing global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.

Draghi and other EU leaders had wanted to arrive in Glasgow with a commitment on that fundamental criterion in hand, as well as agreement on a carbon-neutral objective for the mid-century.

“It will be critical in the coming hours to be able to resolve unresolved difficulties,” said European Council President Charles Michel before of the G20 summit.

“Two debates are running concurrently: should we raise our common aim at the G20 level, reinforcing the climate neutrality targets… What are the specific objectives?” “I understand it’s tough for some coal-dependent countries to accept,” Michel said, a veiled allusion to China, the world’s greatest polluter and coal user.

Significant differences between top world powers, from China, whose newest emissions-cutting plan has disappointed environmentalists, to Brazil, which wants on being paid to protect its portion of the, complicate the challenge for the G20.