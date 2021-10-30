G20 Leaders Fight Over Climate Change, the Economy, and Vaccines.

Leaders of the world’s leading economies gathered in Rome on Saturday for the G20 meeting, hoping to reach a new global tax agreement but still wrangling over the critical subject of climate change.

According to a source close to the negotiations, the G20 leaders voiced “broad and cross-party support” for a 15% minimum tax rate for the largest corporations in their first in-person meeting in two years.

The reform plan, which aims to prevent giant corporations like Apple and Alphabet’s parent company Alphabet’s practice of sheltering earnings in low-tax jurisdictions, has received support from over 140 countries and is set to be formally adopted in the G20 communique on Sunday.

On the eve of the key COP26 summit, which begins on Sunday in Glasgow, no consensus on a collective commitment on climate change has developed.

Hosts One of the ambitions of the landmark 2015 Paris climate accords is for the G20 to collectively accept the UN target of reducing global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.

However, G20 countries, many of whom are at various stages of economic development, continue to disagree on the second major target of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

“Now is the time to try to consolidate some of the hazy commitments made in Paris into firm, quick commitments to decrease emissions, cars, coal, and so on,” said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will host the Glasgow talks.

The “coming hours” are critical, according to European Council President Charles Michel, who added, “I appreciate for certain coal-dependent countries it is tough to accept.”

The stakes are high since the G20 countries — China, the United States, India, the European Union, and Russia — account for roughly 80% of global GDP and nearly 80% of greenhouse gas emissions.

In order to accomplish climate targets, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres challenged leaders on Friday to show “greater ambition and more action” and overcome mistrust.

Hundreds of climate protestors gathered in the city center as the leaders assembled to demand firmer action.

Fridays for Future activist Simone Ficicchia told AFP, “We’re asking G20 leaders to quit playing games among themselves and finally listen to the people and act for the environment, as science has been calling for years.”

Another hot topic of conversation is the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with both Xi and Putin stressing the problem of vaccine inequity in their remarks to the conference. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.